Massive Overnight Twist: BJP-NCP Govt sworn-in in Maharashtra

TNI Bureau: In a surprise move, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term at Raj Bhavan at around 8 am this morning.

The Nationalist Conference Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

This stunning development came when the entire Nation expected an alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to stake a claim to Government formation.

With this President rule revoked in Maharashtra as the BJP led Government took oath to power.