100-Word Edit: Ajit Pawar saves Shiv Sena from Near Extinction

The mandate was given to BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and Devendra Fadnavis was the CM candidate. There was no doubt about it when people of Maharashtra went to press the EVM button.

It was Shiv Sena that erred at the first place. They preferred to bite more than they could chew. The logic that Shiv Sena supported Congress on some issues in the past does not hold water.

While Bala Saheb Thackerary’s party was sinking every passing day, Ajit Pawar did a big favour to the Sena by saving them from a near extinction in the event of going with Congress.