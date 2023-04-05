Massive Haul of Cash & Gold seized from GST Official in Odisha

Five days after, Chittaranjan Mohanty, CT & GST Officer, Enforcement Unit, Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur district was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a complainant in order to release his seized documents and furnish closure report of CT & GST case instituted against him, the Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday informed about having traced Rs 76 lakh of gold jewellery and cash belonging to CT and GST Officer.

1) 1.060 kg gold jewellery, including 19 gold biscuits of 24 carat weighing 433 gm (market price of 19 gold biscuits about Rs 26 lakh) was recovered from 2 lockers of Mohanty and his spouse. Total gold weighing 1.135 kg, including 1.060 kg from the lockers, worth Rs 64 lakh have been unearthed so far.

2) Rs 5.4 lakh in cash from locker at Bank of Maharashtra. Total cash Rs 6.59 lakh recovered so far which includes Rs 1 lakh from his office almirah.

3) Bank & Insurance deposits and investments in mutual funds worth over Rs 1.04 Crore unearthed in the name of Chittaranjan Mohanty and his family members.

Following the seizure of cash, simultaneous house searches are going on at three locations to trace the assets of the accused disproportionate to his known sources of income.

He has been remanded to jail custody till April 13.