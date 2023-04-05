Nabakrushna Choudhuri Statue in Angul Withdrawn

TNI Bureau: After a massive outrage from all walks of life, the local administration in Angul has removed the controversial statue of former Chief Minister of Odisha and noted freedom fighter, Nabakrushna Choudhuri.

Choudhuri’ statue in shirt & trousers was installed at Gopabandhu Park in Angul and was unveiled on the occasion of Utkal Dibasa and the district foundation day.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The statue sparked controversy as Choudhuri, who lived a simple life, used to wear ‘Dhoti and Kurta.’ But the statue had a shirt & trousers. Later, the statue was changed with a ‘Dhoti and Kurta’, but the wearing style did not match the Odia tradition, leading to further outrage. That forced the Administration to withdraw the statue completely.

Krishna Mohanty, daughter of Nabakrushna Choudhuri alleged that from the look of the statue, it is tough to recognise him (Nabakrushna Choudhuri).