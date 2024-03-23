TNI Evening News Headlines – March 23, 2024

➡️A sub-inspector of the Saheed Nagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar nabbed by Vigilance while accepting Rs 2000 bribe to release a seized vehicle.
➡️Sanjay Dasburma to contest in Satyabadi, Umakanta Samantaray in Bramhagiri Assembly segment: Puri BJD Puri District unit President Dibakar Patra.
➡️3 killed as their speeding bike rams into truck in front of Jindal company’s main gate at Kalinganagar of Jajpur district.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed all to join the global movement and conserve electricity by marking the ‘Earth Hour’ from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm today.
➡️2 women arrested in Bhubaneswar for peddling brown sugar.
➡️Diarrhoea outbreak claims one. At least 127 people were infected with ‘diarrhoea’ in Sambalpur’s Hirakud in last two days. 15 were shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.
➡️A foreign devotees detained by Singhadwar police for unauthorisedly entering Puri Srimandir.
➡️Chhattisgarh: Two jawans were injured in an IED blast that took place in the naxal-hit Dantewada district.
➡️Wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal leaves from ED office after meeting husband Arvind Kejriwal.
➡️Excise PMLA Case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest, remand order.
➡️6 Rebel Congress MLAs, and 3 Independent MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, join BJP.
➡️Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Court in Mumbai sends gangster Prasad Pujari to 14-day custody of the Crime Branch.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to India after successful visit to Bhutan.
➡️BJP CEC meeting is underway at the party headquarters under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. BJP’s CEC meeting is likely to finalise candidates today for the Odisha Lok Sabha polls.
➡️‘Conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in jail in a money laundering case says he will ‘expose’ Arvind Kejriwal.
➡️Rouse Avenue Court extends BRS leader K Kavitha’s ED remand till 26th March in Excise policy Money Laundering case.
➡️Metro train services in Delhi to start at 2:30 pm in wake of Holi celebration.
➡️About 3.36 crore houses delivered across India under PM Awas Yojana since 2015.
➡️Asia’s largest tulip garden in Jammu and Kashmir opens for public.
➡️IPL 2024: Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets.
➡️27 Pakistanis, 30 Iranians rescued from total of 102 in anti-piracy operations: Indian Navy.
➡️Russian Embassy in New Delhi is flying its national flag at half-mast after a terror attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow that left 133 people dead, and several others injured. 11 people arrested, including 4 suspected shooters.
➡️India, UK, Japan condemn terrorist attack in Russia.
➡️A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying three astronauts successfully lifted off to the International Space Station.
