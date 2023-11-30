Manisha Padhi from Odisha becomes India’s First Woman ADC

TNI Bureau: It is a matter of great pride and joy for the people of Odisha that Manisha Padhi from the State has become the first female Aide-De-Camp (ADC) of the country.

Manisha is a 2015 batch officer of the Indian Air Force and designate Squadron Leader.

Governor of Mizoram Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati announced about the appointment of Manisha, a native of Berhampur, who has graduated from the C. V. Raman College of Engineering in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking about Manisha’s appointment, the Governor said, “Her appointment is not just a milestone but a testament to the power of women breaking gender norms and excelling in different fields. Let’s celebrate this remarkable +”+3″+ and continue to champion women’s empowerment in every sphere.”

Soon after joining her duties officially, Padhi reported to the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Mizoram. She also introduced herself with other officers and personnel.

Manisha also has served in three different postings —Air Force Station in Bidar, Air Force Station in Pune, and Air Force Station in Bhatinda.