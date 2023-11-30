TNI Morning News Headlines – November 30, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
A total of 3,732 Nursing Officers joined the various medical colleges and hospitals of the State in an induction programme organised at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi from Odisha’s Berhampur appointed as India’s first woman Aide-De-Camp (ADC) from the Indian Armed Forces. 
➡️ Sambalpur–Jammu Tawi Express derails at the Sambalpur Railway Station, late last night. No one injured.
➡️ All India Football Federation announced that Kalinga Super Cup will kick off in Odisha from January 9.
➡️ 41 evacuated workers undergo treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh.
➡️ Voting begins for 119 assembly seats; 20.64% voter turnout recorded in Telangana till 11 am.
➡️ Centre to convene All-Party Meeting on December 2 ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacts with beneficiaries of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’.
➡️ Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.30 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ NASA administrator Bill Nelson meets Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to fly to space.
➡️ US Foreign Policy Stalwart Henry Kissinger dies at 100.
➡️ Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the war against Hamas in Gaza will continue until eliminate the terror group that rules the Palestinians.
