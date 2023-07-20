Manipur Horror: No gang-rape in May 4 Incident, claims COCOMI

Imphal, July 20: At a time when a viral video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur has triggered nationwide outrage, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a pro-Meitei body, claimed quoting media reports on Thursday that one of the two victims has said there was no rape, and the mob just took off their clothes and touched their bodies.

The COCOMI claimed in a statement that the victim, while talking to the media, has said that no gang-rape took place on that fateful day (May 4). It was widely reported in certain sections of the media that one of the two victims was gang-raped after being paraded naked.

“Due to the irresponsible and unethical reporting by Indian media houses, particularly those TV Channels which reported very partial and exaggerated facts, they have now lost their credibility to COCOMI and the entire Meetei society, particularly the Manipuri women,” the statement read.

It also said that the COCOMI strongly condemns the barbaric and uncivilised act against the two women who were paraded naked in broad daylight at a remote village in Manipur.

“The COCOMI team, with all its might, is trying all possible means to hunt down the culprits wherever they are. The act was committed by a few sick criminals. The entire Meetei society is in deep shame and is anguished over the video clip, which is being shown on various national news channels across the nation,” the statement said.

“The COCOMI firmly believes that all those involved in the barbaric act will not be spared by the Meetei community and befitting punishment will surely be given to all those involved in the crime,” it added.

“There have been several incidents since the beginning of the violence on May 3, which the COCOMI considers as barbaric and inhumane. However COCOMI always tried to avoid any incidents which could affect the modesty and dignity of the victims and their families, relatives and friends,” the statement said.

It added that it is very unfortunate to learn that certain media houses are using viral videos from 75 days ago, which do not help resolve the crisis, but only add fuel to fire. (IANS)