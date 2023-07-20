TNI Evening News Headlines – July 20, 2023

➡️ Cuttack open drain death case: Family members stage protest with dead body at Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) office, second such incident in the city in the past five days.
➡️Secretary to CM (5T) Shri V K Pandian is on two day visit to Nayagarh District. 5T Secretary visited Mission Shakti Cafe at Daspalla.
➡️Collective/joint religious processions banned in Sambalpur for 1 year.
➡️Hirakud dam to open gates on July 23.
➡️NIA arrests AMU student for planning attacks on behalf of IS.
➡️The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent notice to the Government of Manipur on the mob taking away five members of a family from police custody; parading the women naked.
➡️Kuki students’ union requests UGC to relocate Manipur University students to other central varsities in view of violence.
➡️Raigad: Irshalwadi hillslide toll mounts to 16; 80 still trapped.
➡️Chandrayaan-3 has attained an orbit of 71351 km x 233 km orbit, as intended: ISRO,
➡️Indian men’s football team rises to 99 in FIFA rankings.
➡️Investigations underway: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Pakistani national Seema Haider who entered India without a visa.
