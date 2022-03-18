Manas Swain Murder Case: Sharmistha Rout remains Untraceable

Insight Bureau: Seven days have passed since the cameraman Manas Swain’s body was exhumed from Badhipatna village under Ranapur police limits in Nayagarh, however, the prime accused in this case, a woman Sharmistha Rout remained untraceable.

Sharmistha, the owner of a web portal a nd the employer of cameraman Manas Swain reportedly found to be the mastermind behind the murder of Swain.

She allegedly engaged contract killers to eliminate the cameraman and bury the body in his native village.