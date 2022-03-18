After Gujarat, Karnataka to introduce ‘Bhagavad Gita’ in School Syllabus

He cited Gujarat Government's decision to introduce 'Bhagavad Gita' and other courses of 'moral science' in their curriculum in 3 to 4 phases, while announcing the plan.

By Aishwariya Dhal
After Gujarat, Karnataka to introduce 'Bhagwad Gita' in School Syllabus
176

Insight Bureau: Karnataka Minister B C Nagesh has announced that his State would introduce ‘Bhagavad Gita’ in the educational curriculum in schools.

Related Posts

Manas Swain Murder Case: Sharmistha Rout remains Untraceable

IEA warns of ‘Biggest Oil Supply Shock’;…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He cited Gujarat Government’s decision to introduce ‘Bhagavad Gita’ and other courses of ‘moral science’ in their curriculum in 3 to 4 phases, while announcing the plan.

He also clarified that a formal decision will be taken after discussion with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Renowned Educationists will be in the loop before taking any decision.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.