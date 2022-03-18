After Gujarat, Karnataka to introduce ‘Bhagavad Gita’ in School Syllabus

Insight Bureau: Karnataka Minister B C Nagesh has announced that his State would introduce ‘Bhagavad Gita’ in the educational curriculum in schools.

He cited Gujarat Government’s decision to introduce ‘Bhagavad Gita’ and other courses of ‘moral science’ in their curriculum in 3 to 4 phases, while announcing the plan.

He also clarified that a formal decision will be taken after discussion with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Renowned Educationists will be in the loop before taking any decision.