IEA warns of ‘Biggest Oil Supply Shock’; publishes 10-Point Plan

Insight Bureau: The Head of International Energy Agency expressed fear that the world may be facing its ‘biggest oil supply shock in decades’ due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The International Energy Agency publishes a 10-point plan to cut oil use, which includes:

➡️ Car-free Sundays in large cities

➡️ Employees working from home 3 days a week

➡️ Reducing speeds on highways

➡️ Make Public Transport Cheaper; incentivise micro-mobility, walking and cycling

➡️ Alternate Private Car use in large cities

➡️ Car sharing and related practices to decrease fuel use

➡️ Promote efficient use of freight trucks and goods delivery

➡️ Hasten adoption of electric and more efficient vehicles

➡️ Avoid business travel when alternatives exist

➡️Prefer high-speed and night trains to planes where possible