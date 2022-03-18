IEA warns of ‘Biggest Oil Supply Shock’; publishes 10-Point Plan

The International Energy Agency publishes a 10-point plan to cut oil use.

By Aishwariya Dhal
Insight Bureau: The Head of International Energy Agency expressed fear that the world may be facing its ‘biggest oil supply shock in decades’ due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The International Energy Agency publishes a 10-point plan to cut oil use, which includes:

➡️ Car-free Sundays in large cities
➡️ Employees working from home 3 days a week
➡️ Reducing speeds on highways
➡️ Make Public Transport Cheaper; incentivise micro-mobility, walking and cycling
➡️ Alternate Private Car use in large cities
➡️ Car sharing and related practices to decrease fuel use
➡️ Promote efficient use of freight trucks and goods delivery
➡️ Hasten adoption of electric and more efficient vehicles
➡️ Avoid business travel when alternatives exist
➡️Prefer high-speed and night trains to planes where possible

