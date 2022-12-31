TNI Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj and Ex-MP Prasanna Acharya have been appointed as the National Spokespersons of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Along with them, Lok Sabha MPs Pinaki Mishra, Amar Patnaik, Sarmistha Sethi and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra also found a place in the newly formed panel.

Lenin Mohanty has been appointed as the Media Coordinator while Madhusmita Nayak has been appointed as the Media Co-Coordinator.

Journalist-turned Politician Swayam Prakash Mohapatra has been appointed as the Head of Biju Janata Dal’s Social Media Cell. He also found a place in the list of Panelists.

Subash Chandra Patra has been appointed as the Chairman, Odisha Pisciculture Development Corporation. Mahendra Badhai will be the new Chairman of State Ware Housing Corporation. Sk. Nizamuddin has been appointed as the Chairman, Wakf Board.

Media Panel:

1. Media Coordinator – Shri Lenin Mohanty

2. Media Co-coordinator – Ms Madhsumita Nayak

National Spokespersons

1. Shri Prasanna Acharya

2. Shri Pinaki Mishra

3. Smt Sharmistha Sethi

4. Dr. Sasmit Patra

5. Shri Manas Ranjan Mangaraj

6. Dr. Amar Patnaik

Spokespersons

1. Shri Debi Prasad Mishra

2. Smt Snehangini Churia

3.Ms Chandrani Murmu

4.Shri Pradeep Majhi

5.Shri Anubhav Pattnaik

6.Shri Lenin Mohanty

7.Smt sulata Deo

8.Shri Sanjay Baboo

9.Smt. Shreemayee Mishra

10.Shri Chinmaya Kumar sahoo

11.Shri Harish Choudhary

12 Shri Gautambudha Das

13. Shri Amit Mallick

14. Shri Tumbanath Panda

15. Shri Omprakash Sahoo

16. Shri Priyabrata Majhi

Panelists

1. Ms Ipsita Sahoo

2. Ms Madhsumita Nayak

3. Smt Sofia Alam

4. Ms Maheekshita Mishra

5. Smt Lora Mohapatra

6.Smt Swagatika Mohanty

7. Shri Mihir Ray

8. Shri Swayam Prakash Mohapatra

9. Apoorba Aparoopa