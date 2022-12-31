TNI Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj and Ex-MP Prasanna Acharya have been appointed as the National Spokespersons of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Along with them, Lok Sabha MPs Pinaki Mishra, Amar Patnaik, Sarmistha Sethi and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra also found a place in the newly formed panel.
Lenin Mohanty has been appointed as the Media Coordinator while Madhusmita Nayak has been appointed as the Media Co-Coordinator.
Journalist-turned Politician Swayam Prakash Mohapatra has been appointed as the Head of Biju Janata Dal’s Social Media Cell. He also found a place in the list of Panelists.
Subash Chandra Patra has been appointed as the Chairman, Odisha Pisciculture Development Corporation. Mahendra Badhai will be the new Chairman of State Ware Housing Corporation. Sk. Nizamuddin has been appointed as the Chairman, Wakf Board.
Media Panel:
1. Media Coordinator – Shri Lenin Mohanty
2. Media Co-coordinator – Ms Madhsumita Nayak
National Spokespersons
1. Shri Prasanna Acharya
2. Shri Pinaki Mishra
3. Smt Sharmistha Sethi
4. Dr. Sasmit Patra
5. Shri Manas Ranjan Mangaraj
6. Dr. Amar Patnaik
Spokespersons
1. Shri Debi Prasad Mishra
2. Smt Snehangini Churia
3.Ms Chandrani Murmu
4.Shri Pradeep Majhi
5.Shri Anubhav Pattnaik
6.Shri Lenin Mohanty
7.Smt sulata Deo
8.Shri Sanjay Baboo
9.Smt. Shreemayee Mishra
10.Shri Chinmaya Kumar sahoo
11.Shri Harish Choudhary
12 Shri Gautambudha Das
13. Shri Amit Mallick
14. Shri Tumbanath Panda
15. Shri Omprakash Sahoo
16. Shri Priyabrata Majhi
Panelists
1. Ms Ipsita Sahoo
2. Ms Madhsumita Nayak
3. Smt Sofia Alam
4. Ms Maheekshita Mishra
5. Smt Lora Mohapatra
6.Smt Swagatika Mohanty
7. Shri Mihir Ray
8. Shri Swayam Prakash Mohapatra
9. Apoorba Aparoopa
