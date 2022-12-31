Railway Recruitment 2023: 1785 Posts up for Grabs

Online applications are invited from eligible candidates who are Indian nationals for engagement/training as Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992, as amended from time to time, in Workshops and other establishments of South Eastern Railway. Applications must be submitted online and no other mode of submission of the same would be entertained.

A total of 1785 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive. The online application would begin from January 3 and will continue till February 2, 2023.

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 01.01.2023. The age as recorded in the Matriculation certificate or the Birth certificate shall be reckoned for the purpose only. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limits of the deserving candidates.

The candidate must have completed Matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

The applicants except the SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees.

The candidates are required to apply ONLINE by visiting the link https://iroams.com/RRCSER/ on the official website of South Eastern Railway www.rrcser.co.in on or before February 2.