Majulata Kanhar to be Deputy Mayor of Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: Putting all speculations to rest the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday named Manjulata Kanhar, Corporator of Ward no 22, as its Deputy Mayor candidate.

With BJD having an overwhelming majority in BMC, Majulata’s victory remains a foregone conclusion.

The elections for the Deputy Mayor post in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be held today.

As per the schedule, the nomination for the Deputy Mayor post will be filed between 10 am and 11 am while scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted between 11 am and 12 pm.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations by 1 pm and the polling will be held from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.