Insight Bureau: Odisha holds a significant position in the Nation as a mineral-rich State due to its abundant natural resources, which helps to build a substantial industrial base.

Odisha has been categorized amongst the 6 “Achiever” States along with industrially developed states like Maharashtra and UP with a score of more than 80% in the user-feedback methodology adopted by DPIIT.

The State has improved its position in the Ease of Doing Business ranking as it had achieved 29th rank.

Major Industrial Projects coming up in Odisha soon as the State Government has recently approved 11 investment proposals worth Rs 2,253.15 crore which will create employment opportunities for 3,817 people.

The approved industrial projects will not only create new jobs but also further strengthen Odisha’s dominance in aluminium downstream, steel, food processing, infrastructure, oil and gas, information technology, electronic system designing and manufacturing.