Protocol Row: BJD slams Aparajita Sarangi

Insight Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday slammed Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for always trying to create a controversy to grab media attention.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi earlier today accused the ruling party in Odisha of not following protocols when Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the State on a two-day visit at the previous night. Aparajita questioned the absence of the Minister of State (Home) Tusharkanti Behera, Home Secretary and the DGP at the Airport.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty hit back at the saffron party saying that Aparajita Sarangi is trying to create a controversy to grab media attention and look relevant. She knows well that due Potocol has been extended to Home Minister of India as per provisions.

“The State Government holds Hon’ble Home Minister of India in high esteem. Is her frustration on some other issue showing”, he further questioned Sarangi.