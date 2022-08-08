Morning News Insight – August 8, 2022

🔹 Odisha sees further decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 652 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 132 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 137 and Khordha 70 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 5798. Samples Tested – 17,966. D aily TPR – 3.63%.

🔹 The results of Odisha CHSE Plus II Arts and Vocational courses examinations to be declared at 4 pm today.

🔹 Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

🔹 Vigilance raids office & houses of the Additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax & GST, Cuttack, Piyush Kanta Pani in DA case.

🔹 India reports 16,167 fresh cases and 15,549 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,35,510.

🔹 Centre to move Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha.

🔹 Stampede in Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam temple, three dead and four injured.

🔹 Devotees offer prayers at Shiva temples on the last Monday of Sawan month.

🔹 CWG 2022: India women’s cricket team clinch Silver medal after losing to Australia by nine runs.

🔹 World War II bomb detonated in Italy.