Insight Bureau: An outlet of Mahindra Fist Choice Wheel has been inaugurated in Bhubaneswar. The new outlet has opened at Pandara junction on the Bhubaneswar-Puri bypass road. It is the company’s 11th outlet in Odisha.

It’s open at Plot No. 4001, Pandra Chowk, Bhubaneswar, Puri Bypass, Khorda, Odisha 751010.

Mahindra First Choice Wheel Limited has about 1,100 outlets in the country, covering 350 cities. The company has sold more than two million used cars in the country. It sells the car online with detailed pricing and current status. At carandbike.com, customers can also book and buy a car. The company focuses on how customers can easily get a car.

In addition, the company’s main goal is to ensure that buyers do not have to worry about certificates, such as RTOs, taxes, and fitness.

In all of Mahindra’s cars, customers also get attractive offers. The car has a 15,000 km or 1 year warranty. Customers will be able to get road side assistance anywhere in the country with car warranties. The company also offers EMI and finance to buy used cars.

“We are delighted to welcome our dealer partner Siya Car Choice, Bhubaneswar to the Mahindra First Choice Wheels family and extremely happy to expand our network in Odisha.The new store launch is aligned with our mission to offer a hassle free ownership experience to customers via our phygital model between carandbike.com, our online used car booking portal and our physical outlets of Mahindra First Choice. We are certain that this dealership will add many customers to the Mahindra First Choice family and bring the brand closer to consumers. Odisha has great potential for pre owned vehicles and we hope to include more dealerships in this ecosystem to create and develop an organized aftermarket. We want to capture a significant market share in the growing used vehicle segment and give consumers of Odisha a delightful

experience.” said Ammeet Saha, National Head – Network Development & Activations, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. at the inauguration.

“Mahindra First Choice Wheels is a pioneer in the used vehicle industry and through the association we would like to provide good quality certified cars with best in class warranty . We would also provide customers one stop solution for all kinds of used vehicle related services from selling , buying , trade-in, easy financing

warranty on certified cars, RTO transfer and insurance etc. The used car market in Odisha is growing over the years and this partnership will help us to further expand our business through comprehensive products and technology enabled solutions offered by Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.. This association will also help us solve the challenges we face in our day to day opertaions.,” said Niranjan Parida, Dealer

Principal MFCWL, Siya Car Choice”.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Over the years, Mahindra First Choice Wheels has not only emerged as India’s leading used car company but has also contributed to the creation of a used car ecosystem by bridging wholesale and retail channels while leveraging physical and online infrastructure.The company is driven by its mission to transform the way

used cars are retailed and has introduced several innovations along the way.The company has received an excellent response from C&D category towns as well.

The list of innovations include developing a unique franchisee based business model, selling certified multibrand used cars under warranty and offering the most comprehensive warranty product available on used cars in the country.

MFCWL has also developed a variety of industry first products which use technology to ease used vehicle operations. The company has recently launched innovative products which are smart, simple, standalone tools that solve many challenges for every kind of stakeholder including consumers, dealers, financiers, leasing companies and manufacturers.

In short, buying a used car from Mahindra First Choice offers several advantages, including quality assurance, safety and a hassle-free driving experience. To give complete peace of mind to the used car buyer, the company has Warranty products like WARRANTYFIRST, CERTIFIRST and CERTIFIRST+.

Subject to specific terms and conditions, WARRANTYFIRST provides Warranty for all the major mechanical and electrical components of the car. The concerned components are covered for a period of 12 months or 15,000 km, whichever is earlier. The CERTIFIRST Warranty covers the car’s Engine and Transmission for a period of 6 months or 7,500 Km, whichever is earlier while CERTIFIRST+ covers for a period of 12 months or 15000 kms, whichever is earlier.

The Warranty products come with the facility of 24X7 Roadside Assistance across the country. The 24×7 Roadside Assistance, subject to specific terms and conditions, assures the certified used car buyer that should the car breakdown, he will be provided assistance.

The Warranty product gives tremendous peace of mind to buyers of certified used cars. Mahindra First Choice has a website – www.mahindrafirstchoice.com – which provides complete assistance to customers wishing to buy or sell a car. Mahindra First Choice also has retail finance relationships with major banks like

Mahindra Finance, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra and IDFC Bank for helping consumers buy their dream cars through loans.

While the pandemic slowed down new-car and used-car industry, there is still a huge upside in next 5 years. The used car market in India is expected to leapfrog with a CAGR of 11% to 7.1 million cars per year by FY25 as from 4.2 million units sold in FY20. As of now, the used-car market is 50% larger than the new-car market. The current slowdown notwithstanding, it is expected that the used-car market will become almost 90% of the size of the new-car market in the next 5 years. The used-car market is likely to be at $40 million GMV by FY25 and offering $7 billion of revenue generating opportunities for value chain participants.