Odisha Connection to Award Winning Tableau

Insight Bureau: A proud moment of every Odias as the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s tableau with Konark Wheel was picked as ‘Best Tableau- Central Ministries/Department’. The tableau showcased Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) and the rich dividends it has been yielding.

While Odisha-cadre IAS officer Usha Padhee, MoCA Joint Secretary, was behind the designing of the tableau which had Konark Wheel. The theme song was sung by popular Krishna Beura, the Odia singer who has given playback for many Bollywoond songs.

Notably, Odisha’s culture and heritage were last on display at the 71st Republic Day parade in New Delhi with a tableau on Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lingaraj Temple, which won the second prize. The state had won the first prize for its colourful and vibrant tableau in 2007.

Odisha’s tableau did not roll on Janpath on this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi and it was for the second consecutive year that the state had to deal with the rejection.