Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED Summons

TNI Bureau: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today skipped his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate’s office.

The probe agency had summoned Kejriwal to interrogate him over the Delhi liquor policy case and he was slated to appear before the agency at 11 AM today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, the Delhi Chief Minister skipped the summons and wrote a letter to the Enforcement Directorate asking to take back the summons to him, calling it “illegal and politically motivated”.

On the other hand sources said that ED is likely to issue fresh summons to Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also alleged the centre wants to arrest Mr Kejriwal in a politically motivated case.