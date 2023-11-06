Mahadev App among 22 betting Apps & Websites banned by Centre

TNI Bureau: The Centre on Sunday banned a total of 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book Online following the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Union ministry of electronics and information technology issued a statement in this regard and said, “The action follows investigations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app’s unlawful operations.”

“Accused Bhim Singh Yadav, working as a Constable in the Chhattisgarh Police force and one Asim Das are currently in custody, having been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for commission of the offence of money laundering u/s 3, punishable u/s 4 of PMLA, 2002,” it added.

Centre banned the apps amid the allegations that Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel received crores of rupees in the form of kickbacks from betting operators to fund party campaign. However, he has been refuting the allegations.

The Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Bhupesh Baghel so far, claimed ED based on a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier.

The alleged agent, 38-year-old Asim Das, has been arrested by the agency in Raipur after it recovered Rs 5.39 crore cash from him.

Further probe into the matter is underway.