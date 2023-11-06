TNI Morning News Headlines – November 06, 2023

➡️Bhubaneswar-Jeypore second flight service begins from today.
➡️There is no possibility of a significant change in night temperature in Odisha in the next 24 hours: IMD.
➡️IMD predicts light to moderate rain or thundershower in a few districts of South Odisha during next 2 days.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu administers the Oath of Office to Heeralal Samariya, the Chief Information Commissioner at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️Kerala court grants police 10-day custody of Kochi blast accused Dominic Martin till November 15.
➡️Delhi Government has allocated a budget of Rs 56 crore for providing bonus to 80,000 employees.
➡️India thrash Japan 4-0 to win Women’s Asian Champions Trophy for the second time.
➡️Hockey India announces Rs 3 lakh each and Rs 1.5 lakh each for all the support staff of the winning team of the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023.
➡️Gaza death toll reaches 9,770 as war enters 29th day.
➡️5 UN workers killed in Gaza in past 48 hrs, total toll 79.
➡️Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns arrives in Israel.
