Odisha Teacher enters World Book of Records for ‘matchless contribution’ in education

TNI Bureau: It is a matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha that a teacher from Balasore district has made it to the the World Book of Records for his ‘matchless contribution in education.

According to reports, Pitambar Khilar, a teacher of Khetramohan High School in Bahanaga area of the district was recently felicitated by the World Book of Records in London for his ‘matchless contribution in promoting the educational cause to serve humanity.’

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Khilar drew the attention of the World Book of Records by writing a 280-page article in August this year on the challenges faced by the education system in India and suggesting the ways to overcome them and making a documentary film on his paper.

The teacher was felicitated with a citation and trophy during a programme organised in New Delhi on October 29. Representatives from 15 countries took part in the event.

Later, the World Book of Records invited him to the world conference organised by it in London. While representatives of 45 countries from seven continents took part in the conference, Pathambar Khilar was the only Indian participant.