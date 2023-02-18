Maha Shivratri Celebrations across Odisha

TNI Bureau: Devotees in large number visited different Shiva temples to worship Lord Shiva and celebrate the auspicious day of Mahashivratri with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Devotees both male and female were seen making beeline in front of different Shiva shrines across the state to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, Chandrasekhar temple at Kapilash in Dhenkanal, Gupteswar temple in Koraput, Ladu Baba temple in Nayagarh, Dhabaleswar in Athagarh, Akhandalamani in Bhadrak and Loknath in Puri are some of the famous temples where thousands of people visited and sought Lord’s blessings.

The temple administrations along with the local administration have made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful celebration of the Jagar yatra.

Mahadeepa will be placed atop Lingaraja Temple in Bhbaneswar at 10 PM.

The temples are also bedecked with different type of flowers and colourful lights.

The festival which started early in the morning with mangala alati end with the ascending of the ‘Mahadeepa’ (Sacred earthen lamp with flame) to the pinnacle of the temples later in the evening.

Jagar yatra falls on the 13th night and 14 day of the New Moon in the month of Phalguna every year.

The devotees of Lord Shiva go fasting through the day. Besides, they seat with lighted earthen deepas until the Maha Deepab is raised atop the temples.