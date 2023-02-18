Will expose Conspirators in Naba Das Murder Case: Jayanarayan

TNI Bureau: Despite his ongoing controversy for allegedly slapping an on-duty lady police officer, Sambalpur MLA, who is also the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly, Jayanarayan Mishra dared to expose the conspirators in the Naba Das murder case.

While speaking to the media persons, Mishra said that he would raise the Naba Das murder case in the upcoming session of the Odisha Assembly and reveal the truth behind the murder of the Helath Minister.

The leader of the opposition, who had earlier demanded CBI probe into the sensational murder case, also alleged that the police are trying to allow the accused go scot-free.

He further claimed that the conspirators are in fear and are running sponsored programs against him as he is bringing the truth to the fore.

Meanwhile, reacting to Mishra’s statement, BJD leader Sashi Bhusan Behera said, “There should be decency in politics. Whatever topics will be raised in the Assembly by the Opposition, we are ready for a discussion.”