Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: Earthquake tremors were reported in several regions, including Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, and the borders adjoining Afghanistan and Pakistan. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) has provided initial estimates, indicating a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, situated 418 km northwest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg district. NCS further specified that the earthquake occurred at 9:31 pm local time and reached a depth of 181 km.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As of now, there have been no reports of major damages or casualties.

(This is developing story, further details will be updated)