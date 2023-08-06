Vandalism at Phiringia Police Station: Officer Transferred, Detentions Made, and Investigation Underway

Kandhamal,TNI Beureau: In the aftermath of a violent incident at the Phiringia Police Station in Kandhamal district, tensions ran high as irate locals set the station on fire and assaulted police personnel, including the SDPO, alleging their involvement in ganja peddling in the area. The incident took place following an earlier confrontation on August 3 when villagers intercepted a police van reportedly carrying ganja. The locals, including the Phiringia sarpanch and former sarpanch, captured the incident on video and demanded action against the Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Phiringia Police Station, Tapan Kumar Nahak, and his staff.

Despite their demands, no action was taken against the alleged errant police officials, which led to protests and a road blockade at Phiringia block chhak, disrupting traffic on the Phulbani-Baliguda route. The agitating locals shouted slogans against the IIC, demanding accountability and stringent action.

The situation escalated when the protest turned violent, and the enraged mob ransacked the police station, setting it on fire. The mob also attacked police officials, including the SDPO, leaving him with head injuries. Other police personnel were also assaulted during the upheaval.

In response to the incident, authorities have taken swift action. The IIC of Phiringia Police Station, Tapan Kumar Nahak, has been transferred to the headquarters, and two home guards have been relieved from their duties, as reported by Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra.

A case has been registered against 30 individuals, with 15 of them already detained in connection with the attack and arson. An investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of their involvement in the violence and to verify the authenticity of the viral video capturing the alleged ganja smuggling incident.

Following the chaos, the Phiringia market wears a deserted look, and some individuals have reportedly fled the area to evade possible arrests. Police have initiated raids in different locations to gather more information about the events leading up to the violent outburst.

SP Suvendu Kumar Patra has assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to address the grievances and establish the truth. He urged people to reopen their shops, expressing the commitment to restoring normalcy in the area.

The authorities are also looking into the ganja smuggling allegations, considering that this year alone, 30 tonnes of ganja have been seized in Kandhamal. Sufficient police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the region as the investigation unfolds.