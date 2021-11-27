Low Pressure likely by Nov 29; Cyclone formation over Bay of Bengal

Insight Bureau: A Low Pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea around November 29, 2021.

According to the Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Department, the low pressure area is likely to become more marked and move west-north-westwards during subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 29 and 30.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea and neighbourhood from November 29 to December 2.

IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar today stated that the weather will mostly remain dry in Odisha and no rainfall warning has been issued. Minimum temperature (night temperature) is likely to fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius during next 2 days and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha .

Such storms generally head towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The system will be named as Cyclone Jawad if it intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

Intensity of the system is predicted to be that of a depression by majority of the weather models by December 3 and further intensification into a severe category cyclone during subsequent 24 to 48 hours, the IMD said.