TNI Morning News Headlines – November 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 264 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 154 quarantine and 110 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 127 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Koraput.

➡️ Statement of deceased lady teacher Mamita Meher’s father recorded in a court under Sec 164 of CrPc.

➡️ VIMSAR, Burla to conduct Genome Sequencing to detect new Covid Variants among infected Students.

➡️ Kotia Panchayat in Koraput to get Ambulance service today.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,318 new COVID cases, 10,967 recoveries, and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ More than 121.06 crore vaccine doses administered so far.

➡️ Maharashtra: Rampath Yatra special train flagged off from Pune to Ayodhya.

➡️ Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will embark on a 5-day visit to attend Egypt Air Power Symposium & Defence Exposition scheduled from November 28-December 2.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting with top govt officials on COVID-19 situation & vaccination.

➡️ Heavy rain expected in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh today; IMD issues red alert.

➡️ Paytm Q2 result: Loss widens to Rs 473 crore even as revenue jumps 64% to Rs 1,086 crore.

World News

➡️ Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

➡️ US to ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations due to omicron COVID-19 variant.