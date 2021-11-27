26 Girl Students of a Residential School in Mayurbhanj test Covid-19 positive

Insight Bureau: A total of 26 girl students of Chamakpur Tribal Residential School under Thakurmunda block in Mayurbhanj district tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected students have been put under isolation on premises of the educational institution. The contact tracing of these students is underway.

The residential school has a total of 259 students along with 20 employees.

Covid tests of the students were conducted on Thursday after some of the students showed symptoms of cold and cough.

Out of the tested students, 22 students’ report came out positive for covid-19.