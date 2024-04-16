Lok Sabha Polls: NewsX Opinion Poll gives Big Edge to BJP in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to gain big in the Lok Sabha Elections in Odisha, predicted an opinion poll conducted by national media.

As per the opinion poll of the NewsX regarding the Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party is all set to get 14 Seat of the 21 in Odisha while the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will win just 7. On the other hand, the Congress party won’t win any seat in the state, revealed the opinion poll of the national media house.

Currently, the BJD has 12 members, the BJP eight and the Congress one in Odisha.

When it comes to the country-wide opinion poll, the BJP would get 383 Lok Sabha seats while the I.N.D.I.A would be satisfied with just 109 seats, says the poll conducted by D-Dynamics along with NewsX.

Below is the NEWSX Final Opinion Poll: