BJP fields Dilip Ray from Rourkela, Surama Padhy from Ranapur

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced as many as 21 more MLA candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Odisha.

The saffron party has fielded Dilip Ray from Rourkela and Surama Padhy from Ranapur Assembly constituencies.

Kailash Kulesika, who joined the party recently after quiting BJD, got the nod to fight the election from Laxmipur seat.

The party has changed two candidates from the Pottangi and Ranapur assembly seats. In the earlier list, Tapas Ranjan Martha was named from Ranapur but now Surama Padhyhas been nominated from the seat.

Likewise, the party changed Pottangi candidate as one SC candidate was fielded from ST seat.

With today’s announcement of 21 candidates, BJP has now announced as many as 131 candidates out of 147 seats. This includes all 9 assembly seats in Mayurbhanj district. However, Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu failed to get either Lok Sabha or Assembly ticket.

Check the complete list of candidates here: