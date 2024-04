Animesh Pradhan from Odisha’s Talcher secures 2nd Rank in Civil Services Exam

TNI Bureau: Animesh Pradhan from Odisha cracked the All India Rank (AIR) 2 in the Civil Services Examination 2023.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the Civil Service Exam (CSE) result 2023.

While the first spot in the examination was bagged by Aditya Srivastava, Animesh Pradhan from Bhalugadia village in the Talcher area in Angul district secured the second rank followed by Donuru Ananya who has secured the third rank.

A total of 1016 candidates cracked the UPSC examination out of which 17 from Odisha got place within 500 Candidates.

List of Top 10 Candidates:

1. Aditya Srivastava – AIR 1

2. Animesh Pradhan – AIR 2

3. Donuru Ananya Reddy – AIR 3

4. PK Siddharth Ramkumar – AIR 4

5. Rouhani – AIR 5

6. Shrishti Dabas – AIR 6

7. Anmol Rathore – AIR 7

8. Ashish Kumar – AIR 8

9. Nausheen – AIR 9

10. Aishwaryam Prajapati – AIR 10

UPSC Candidates from Odisha in Top 500:

1. Animesh Pradhan – AIR 2

2. Prajnanandan Giri – AIR 24

3. Ayushi Pradhan – AIR 36

4. Jayasree Pradhan – AIR 52

5. Abhimanyu Malik – AIR 60

6. Amritanshu Nayak – AIR 110

7. Jaswant Malik – AIR 115

8. Padmanav Mishra – AIR 176

9. Shubhra Panda – AIR 204

10. Tania Mishra – AIR 269

11. Ananya Rana – AIR 280

12. Tanisha Mishra – AIR 303

13. Rashmi Pradhan – AIR 319

14. Biswajit Panda – AIR 343

15. Priyanka Priyadarshini – AIR 387

16. Santosh Kumar Patra – AIR 409

17. Sourav Das – AIR 466