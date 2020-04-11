Lockdown helped India: Union Health Ministry

TNI Bureau: The Union Health Ministry has claimed that lockdown and containment measures have helped India save laksh of lives. Even only containment measures (without lockdown) would not be very effective. The data was based on statistical rate of growth based analysis.

👉 Had there been no lockdown & containment measures, India would have had 8.2 lakh COVID-19 +VE cases by Apr 15 with a spike of 41% in total cases.

👉 Early preemptive action was taken by government to identify COVID-19 hotspots in the country.

👉 One lakh isolation beds and 11,500 ICU beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients across the country.

👉 587 dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals have been earmarked at the state and centre level.

👉 Over 1.7 lakh samples have been tested so far in India. Total Positive cases – 7,447.

👉 16,564 samples were tested on Friday. 1,035 new cases and 40 deaths reported.