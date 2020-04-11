Corona Update (Afternoon News) – April 11, 2020

* Swab samples of targetted persons being collected at 5 Schools in Bhubaneswar for COVID-19 test.

* Section 144 imposed by Jagatsinghpur district admin at Maa Sarala Temple in Kanakpur area & Maa Bhagabati temple in Parahat area in view of ensuing Jhamu Jatra.

* Odisha youth from Jajpur district who worked as a daily wager in Mumbai, peddles 1,800 km from Mumbai to reach home.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting via video-conferencing with the Chief Ministers over COVID-19 & whether to extent the lockdown.

* Most states requested PM Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks. The Central Government is considering this request. Govt to make the official announcement regarding extension of lockdown shortly.

* Ministry of Home Affairs issues 5th Addendum to exempt Operations of Marine Fishing/Aquaculture Industry and its Workers from Lockdown Restrictions to fight COVID-19.

* Over 90 health care workers including doctors and nurses have recorded positive for coronavirus in Mumbai.

* With 92 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state tally reaches 1,666.

* Mumbai: Death toll due to #COVID19 in Dharavi rises to 4; screening of Dharavi residents has begun from today.

* Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel urges PM Modi to allow states to carry out economic activities within borders.

* Total COVID-19 cases climbs to 579 in Rajasthan, 214 in Karnataka and 432 in Gujarat. Death toll in Rajasthan rises to 30.

* Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has passed a unanimous resolution urging Chief Justice of India SA Bobde & other sitting Judges to cancel the summer vacation this year.

* BJP Corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation, Ajay Bahira was arrested and later released on bail on charges of violating the lockdown & celebrating his birthday with his friends.

* The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommends making set top boxes interoperability mandatory

* Aviation industry prepared for flight ban to be extended.

* Hindu Americans urge Modi to give asylum to persecuted Sikhs & Hindus from Afghanistan.

* USA alone reaching 5 lakh positive cases; UK crossed Iran reaching 75,000 positive cases.

* UK to get first batch of 3 million paracetamol doses from India by Sunday.