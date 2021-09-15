List of Star Campaigners (BJD, BJP & Congress) for Pipili Bypoll

Insight Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Pipili bypoll.

The BJD list comprises names of party supremo Naveen Patnaik, BJD’s organizing secretary Pranab Prakash Das, several Ministers, MPs and MLAs.

The BJP’s list of star campaigners include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw and MoS Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bisweswar Tudu.

The Congress also announced its star campaigners for the Pipili by-election which is scheduled to be held on September 30.

The 20-member list include Dr A Chella Kumar, Niranjan Patnaik & Narasingha Mishra among others.

The contest is confined among BJD candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy, BJP nominee Ashrit Pattnaik and Congress candidate Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra.

Campaigning for Pipili Assembly will begin from September 20 and end 72 hours before polling while counting of votes will be held on October 3.

List of BJP Star Campaigners

1. Samir Mohanty

2. Dharmendra Pradhan

3. Ashiwini Vaishnaw

4. Bisweswar Tudu

5. Baijayant Panda

6. D Puramndeswari

7. Vijay Pal Singh Tomar

8. Jual Oram

9. Pratap Chandra Sarangi

10. Manmohan Samal

11. K.V Singh Deo

12. Surama Padhy

13. Sambit Patra

14. Aparajita Sarangi

15. Mohan Charan Majhi

16. Pravati Parida

17. Manas Kumar Mohanty

18. Prithviraj Harichandan

19. Golak Prasad Mohapatra

20. Lekhasri Samantsinghar

List of BJD Star Campaigners

1. Naveen Patnaik

2. Pranab Prakash Das

3. Maheswar Mohanty

4. Debi Prasad Mishra

5. Pinaki Mishra

6. Pratap Keshari Deb

7. Atun Sabyasachi Nayak

8. Pramila Mallik

9. Sanjay Das Burna

10. Samir Ranjan Dash

11. Sushanta Kumar Singh

12. Snehangini Chhuria

13. Priti Ranjan Gharai

14. Umakanta Samantaray

15. Pranab Kumar Balbantaray

16. Byomkesh Roy

17. Bibhuti Balbantaray

18. Tusharkanti Behera

19. Devi Ranjan Tripathy

20. Sudhir Kumar Samal

List of Congress Star Campaigners

1. A Chella Kumar

2. Niranjan Patnaik

3. G Rudra Raju

4. Narasingh Mishra

5. Chiranjib Biswal

6. Pradeep Majhi

7. Bipin Das

8. Rama Chandra Khuntia

9. Jayadev Jena

10. Sarat Pattnaik

11. Prasad Harichandan

12. Saptagiri Ullaka

13. Suresh Routray

14. Santosh Singh Saluja

15. Md Moquim

16. Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi

17. Bijayalaxmi Sahoo

18. Ganeswar Behera

19. Bandita Parida

20. Satya Prakash Nayak