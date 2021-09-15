List of Star Campaigners (BJD, BJP & Congress) for Pipili Bypoll
Campaigning for Pipili Assembly will begin from September 20 and end 72 hours before polling while counting of votes will be held on October 3.
Insight Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Pipili bypoll.
The BJD list comprises names of party supremo Naveen Patnaik, BJD’s organizing secretary Pranab Prakash Das, several Ministers, MPs and MLAs.
The BJP’s list of star campaigners include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw and MoS Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bisweswar Tudu.
The Congress also announced its star campaigners for the Pipili by-election which is scheduled to be held on September 30.
The 20-member list include Dr A Chella Kumar, Niranjan Patnaik & Narasingha Mishra among others.
The contest is confined among BJD candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy, BJP nominee Ashrit Pattnaik and Congress candidate Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra.
List of BJP Star Campaigners
1. Samir Mohanty
2. Dharmendra Pradhan
3. Ashiwini Vaishnaw
4. Bisweswar Tudu
5. Baijayant Panda
6. D Puramndeswari
7. Vijay Pal Singh Tomar
8. Jual Oram
9. Pratap Chandra Sarangi
10. Manmohan Samal
11. K.V Singh Deo
12. Surama Padhy
13. Sambit Patra
14. Aparajita Sarangi
15. Mohan Charan Majhi
16. Pravati Parida
17. Manas Kumar Mohanty
18. Prithviraj Harichandan
19. Golak Prasad Mohapatra
20. Lekhasri Samantsinghar
List of BJD Star Campaigners
1. Naveen Patnaik
2. Pranab Prakash Das
3. Maheswar Mohanty
4. Debi Prasad Mishra
5. Pinaki Mishra
6. Pratap Keshari Deb
7. Atun Sabyasachi Nayak
8. Pramila Mallik
9. Sanjay Das Burna
10. Samir Ranjan Dash
11. Sushanta Kumar Singh
12. Snehangini Chhuria
13. Priti Ranjan Gharai
14. Umakanta Samantaray
15. Pranab Kumar Balbantaray
16. Byomkesh Roy
17. Bibhuti Balbantaray
18. Tusharkanti Behera
19. Devi Ranjan Tripathy
20. Sudhir Kumar Samal
List of Congress Star Campaigners
1. A Chella Kumar
2. Niranjan Patnaik
3. G Rudra Raju
4. Narasingh Mishra
5. Chiranjib Biswal
6. Pradeep Majhi
7. Bipin Das
8. Rama Chandra Khuntia
9. Jayadev Jena
10. Sarat Pattnaik
11. Prasad Harichandan
12. Saptagiri Ullaka
13. Suresh Routray
14. Santosh Singh Saluja
15. Md Moquim
16. Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi
17. Bijayalaxmi Sahoo
18. Ganeswar Behera
19. Bandita Parida
20. Satya Prakash Nayak
