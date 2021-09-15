TNI Morning News Headlines – September 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 457 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 265 quarantine and 192 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 207 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (44).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (3), Cuttack (2), Jajpur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,114.

➡️ As many as 52,130 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ IMD issues Yellow warning in 14 districts of Odisha – Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Keonjhar.

➡️ DRDO employees of Chandipur arrested over espionage charges were honey-trapped.

➡️ 6 more gates of Hirakud Dam opened; water being discharged through 12 gates currently

➡️ 4 killed, one missing in rain-related mishaps in Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports 27,176 new COVID 19 cases, 38,012 recoveries and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,33,16,755 including 3,51,087 active cases, 3,25,22,171 cured cases & 4,43,497 deaths.

➡️ A total of 54,60,55,796 samples for COVID-19 tested up to 14th Sept. Of which, 16,10,829 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 75,89,12,277 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 61,15,690 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ More than 74.25 crores (74,25,94,875) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far. Over 4.62 crores (4,62,75,955) balance and unutilised #COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ The depression over north Chhattisgarh & adjoining East MP weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh & adjoining region at 5:30 am. To move west-northwestwards across north MP and weaken gradually: IMD.

➡️ Kerala recorded 15,876 cases and 131 deaths yesterday.

➡️ JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Out; 44 students have scored 100 percentile, 18 candidates share first rank.

➡️ Maharashtra: A total of 17 persons has been arrested so far in connection with a case of gang rape of a minor girl.

➡️ Apple introduces iPhone13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

➡️ Sensex rises 117 points in the opening trading, currently at 58,364.90; Nifty inches 36 points, currently at 17,416.40.

➡️ Rupee inches 1 paisa higher at 73.67 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Afghan women protest Taliban’s hijab diktat by sharing photos in colourful dresses.

➡️ North Korea fired possible ballistic missile amid deadlocked nuclear talks.

➡️ Economic crisis in Afghanistan: One month after fall of Kabul, Taliban face challenges.

➡️ Russia’s Vladimir Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria.

➡️ WHO envoy warns of increasing risk of Covid variants evading vaccines.