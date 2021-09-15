Income Tax Department ‘surveys’ Sonu Sood’s House

Insight Bureau: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is known as the people’s messiah and was involved in philanthropic activities in the past year, came under the Income Tax department’s radar.

The IT department officials conducted a survey at six locations linked to actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai on Wednesday.

As per report, a recent deal between Sonu Sood’s company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the scanner. The survey operation has been initiated on allegations of tax evasion on this deal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently announced Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador of the Delhi Government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ program for school students that will be launched soon.