TNI Bureau: As per the Union Health Ministry, total number of Coronavirus positive cases in India now stands at 23,077 (at 1 PM on April 24, 2020). Number of active cases has declined to 17,610 as 4,749 people have recovered. 718 deaths have been reported so far.
At least 33 districts in the country have reported more than 100 COVID-19 +VE cases so far while 7 others are on the verge of hitting that 100 mark.
Here’s the List of Districts in India with 100+ COVID-19 +VE Cases:
Maharashtra (6,427):
👉 Mumbai – 4,205
👉 Pune – 910
👉 Thane – 595
👉 Palghar – 130
👉 Nashik – 120
👉 Nagpur – 100
Delhi (2,376):
👉 Central Delhi – 184
👉 South East Delhi – 130
👉 West Delhi – 122
*** Delhi Data remains unclear as the State Govt yet to release accurate district-wise details.
Gujarat (2,624):
👉 Ahmedabad – 1,652
👉 Surat – 456
👉 Vadodara – 218
Madhya Pradesh (1,687):
👉 Indore – 945
👉 Bhopal – 323
Rajasthan (2,000):
👉 Jaipur – 753
👉 Jodhpur – 310
👉 Kota – 140
👉 Tonk – 115
👉 Ajmer – 106
👉 Bharatpur – 107
Tamil Nadu (1,683):
👉 Chennai – 405
👉 Coimbatore – 134
👉 Tiruppur – 110
Andhra Pradesh (893):
👉 Kurnool – 234
👉 Guntur – 195
Telangana (970):
👉 Hyderabad – 526
Uttar Pradesh (1,510):
👉 Agra – 336
👉 Lucknow – 174
👉 Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) – 103
Kerala (447):
👉 Kasargod – 172
👉 Kannur – 109
West Bengal (514):
👉 Kolkata – 184
Karnataka (445):
👉 Bengaluru – 111
On the verge of 100+ Cases:
👉 Kanpur Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): 96
👉 Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): 97
👉 Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): 98
👉 Nagaur (Rajasthan): 93
👉 Bandipore (J&K): 99
👉 Mysuru (Karnataka): 88
👉 Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): 88
Comments are closed.