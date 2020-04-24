List of Districts in India with 100+ COVID-19 +VE Cases

TNI Bureau: As per the Union Health Ministry, total number of Coronavirus positive cases in India now stands at 23,077 (at 1 PM on April 24, 2020). Number of active cases has declined to 17,610 as 4,749 people have recovered. 718 deaths have been reported so far.

At least 33 districts in the country have reported more than 100 COVID-19 +VE cases so far while 7 others are on the verge of hitting that 100 mark.

Here’s the List of Districts in India with 100+ COVID-19 +VE Cases:

Maharashtra (6,427):

👉 Mumbai – 4,205

👉 Pune – 910

👉 Thane – 595

👉 Palghar – 130

👉 Nashik – 120

👉 Nagpur – 100

Delhi (2,376):

👉 Central Delhi – 184

👉 South East Delhi – 130

👉 West Delhi – 122

*** Delhi Data remains unclear as the State Govt yet to release accurate district-wise details.

Gujarat (2,624):

👉 Ahmedabad – 1,652

👉 Surat – 456

👉 Vadodara – 218

Madhya Pradesh (1,687):

👉 Indore – 945

👉 Bhopal – 323

Rajasthan (2,000):

👉 Jaipur – 753

👉 Jodhpur – 310

👉 Kota – 140

👉 Tonk – 115

👉 Ajmer – 106

👉 Bharatpur – 107

Tamil Nadu (1,683):

👉 Chennai – 405

👉 Coimbatore – 134

👉 Tiruppur – 110

Andhra Pradesh (893):

👉 Kurnool – 234

👉 Guntur – 195

Telangana (970):

👉 Hyderabad – 526

Uttar Pradesh (1,510):

👉 Agra – 336

👉 Lucknow – 174

👉 Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) – 103

Kerala (447):

👉 Kasargod – 172

👉 Kannur – 109

West Bengal (514):

👉 Kolkata – 184

Karnataka (445):

👉 Bengaluru – 111

On the verge of 100+ Cases:

👉 Kanpur Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): 96

👉 Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): 97

👉 Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): 98

👉 Nagaur (Rajasthan): 93

👉 Bandipore (J&K): 99

👉 Mysuru (Karnataka): 88

👉 Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): 88