By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: As per the Union Health Ministry, total number of Coronavirus positive cases in India now stands at 23,077 (at 1 PM on April 24, 2020). Number of active cases has declined to 17,610 as 4,749 people have recovered. 718 deaths have been reported so far.

At least 33 districts in the country have reported more than 100 COVID-19 +VE cases so far while 7 others are on the verge of hitting that 100 mark.

Here’s the List of Districts in India with 100+ COVID-19 +VE Cases:

Maharashtra (6,427):

👉 Mumbai – 4,205

👉 Pune – 910

👉 Thane – 595

👉 Palghar – 130

👉 Nashik – 120

👉 Nagpur – 100

 

Delhi (2,376):

👉 Central Delhi – 184

👉 South East Delhi – 130

👉 West Delhi – 122
*** Delhi Data remains unclear as the State Govt yet to release accurate district-wise details.

 

Gujarat (2,624):

👉 Ahmedabad – 1,652

👉 Surat – 456

👉 Vadodara – 218

 

Madhya Pradesh (1,687):

👉 Indore – 945

👉 Bhopal – 323

 

Rajasthan (2,000):

👉 Jaipur – 753

👉 Jodhpur – 310

👉 Kota – 140

👉 Tonk – 115

👉 Ajmer – 106

👉 Bharatpur – 107

 

Tamil Nadu (1,683):

👉 Chennai – 405

👉 Coimbatore – 134

👉 Tiruppur – 110

 

Andhra Pradesh (893):

👉 Kurnool – 234

👉 Guntur – 195

 

Telangana (970):

👉 Hyderabad – 526

 

Uttar Pradesh (1,510):

👉 Agra – 336

👉 Lucknow – 174

👉 Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) – 103

 

Kerala (447):

👉 Kasargod – 172

👉 Kannur – 109

 

West Bengal (514):

👉 Kolkata – 184

 

Karnataka (445):

👉 Bengaluru – 111

 

On the verge of 100+ Cases:

👉 Kanpur Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): 96
👉 Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): 97
👉 Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): 98
👉 Nagaur (Rajasthan): 93
👉 Bandipore (J&K): 99
👉 Mysuru (Karnataka): 88
👉 Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): 88

TNI Bureau
