Corona Update (Afternoon News) – April 24, 2020

* 3 Gram Panchayats (GPs) in Ganjam district get National Award on National Panchayati Raj Day.

* Gajapati Maharaj, SJTA chief administrator and members of the Jagannath Temple Management Committee to meet Puri Shankaracharya at 7 PM today; decision on holding of this year’s Ratha Jatra will be taken after a meeting.

* Srimandir Chief Servitor writes to Puri Shankaracharya and SJTA Chief Administrator, with the proposal to carry out a scaled-down Ratha Jatra in view of Coronavirus Outbreak .

* Odisha Govt bats for mandatory testing for migrant workers.

* PM Narendra Modi interacts with Sarpanchs from across the nation via VC on National Panchayati Raj Day; inaugurated a e-Gram Swaraj Portal & Swamitva Yojana for Gram Panchayats.

* Biggest lesson COVID-19 has taught us is to become self-reliant: PM Modi to Sarpanchs.

* Total number of cases rises to 2008 in Rajasthan today.

* Total positive cases in Andhra Pradesh currently stands at 955 including 781 active cases, 145 discharged, & 29 deaths.

* States with ZERO COVID19 +VE Cases – Sikkim, Goa, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura.

* Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says plasma therapy results encouraging; appeals to those people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood plasma.

* A CISF constable posted at Delhi’s IGI Airport has tested COVID-19 positive.

* Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Karnataka mounts to 463.

* 29 lakh aviation jobs to be hit due to Corona crisis.

* Supreme Court grants three weeks protection to Arnab Goswami; says he can move anticipatory bail application in 21 days

* Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and MoS (Health and Family Welfare) Ashwini Choubey hold a meeting via video conferencing with State health ministers, to review actions on COVID19 management.

* Faulty antibody testing kits will be returned to respective countries: Dr.Harsh Vardhan.

* Tigress dies of kidney failure in Delhi zoo, sample sent for coronavirus testing.