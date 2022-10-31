Konark Cancer Foundation – A Hope for Cancer Patients

TNI Bureau: The Konark Cancer Foundation(KCF), a Charitable Trust, catering to the diverse needs of underprivileged cancer patients, organised a cancer awareness program to mark the occasion of its Annual Members Meet today.

Mumbai-based KCF, which established its branch in Odisha in 2018, has been serving the people in need for a long time.

Managing Trustee Arup Patnaik discussed about KCF in brief, ensuring to take care of the needy cancer patient. CEO of the foundation Himadri Nahak presented the annual report in the program & Barsa Routray, the CEO of Odisha-Mo Parivar, which is associated with KCF, also elaborated the support provided to the cancer patients at major hospitals through its dedicated help desk associates.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The senior doctors present in the meet made people aware of breast cancer and discussed how patients are benefited and can avail the benefits under the BSKY Scheme.

Some beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards the assistance provided to them through the foundation and some were provided with prosthetics on spot.