Instagram Outage Resolved; Users encounter loss of Followers

TNI Bureau: On Monday evening, a number of Instagram users complained about the suspension of their accounts. While other users lamented losing followers. Meantime, the day long outage started on Monday has been resolved today, Instagram communications announced on its Twitter page.

Instagram shut users out during the downtime and informed many of them that their accounts will be suspended on October 31, 2022. The majority of complaints of the problem appeared to come from iPhone users. With some claiming that their app recently crashed and became unusable previous to an update earlier that morning.

“We’ve resolved this bug now — it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers,” Instagram wrote. “Sorry!” The platform acknowledged the problem on Twitter for the first time at 10:14 AM ET but didn’t announce a resolution until many hours later, at 6 PM. Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, also expressed regret for the downtime.

On Twitter, several Instagram users expressed their outrage. Over being asked for their email addresses and phone numbers in order to retrieve their suspended accounts. In response to customer complaints, Instagram wrote, “We’re looking into it and sorry for the inconvenience.”

According to News Agency, Reuters. As of 6 PM ET, there were only about 500 user reports left on the outage-tracking website Downdetector. Down from over 7,500 at 10:09 ET.

User-submitted problems on its platform are one of the sources from which Down detector collects status reports. There’s a chance that many more customers are being affected by the outage.

IT Ministry requests Meta to provide detailed explanation:

A few days prior to the Instagram glitch, WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, experienced a lengthy global outage which also included India. The day after Diwali, some users both nationally and internationally were unable to exchange movies and photographs on WhatsApp due to a significant outage that occurred on October 25.

The government became conscious of the issue. Following which the IT ministry requested Meta to provide a detailed explanation for the disruption. The IT ministry has reportedly received Meta’s report on the WhatsApp outage. The report’s contents are still unknown, though.

A wider selloff in stock markets caused Meta’s shares to end the day down 6.1%.