Know the Facts about Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh, who was an unfamiliar name until a few months ago, has now become a prominent figure in Sikh radical politics in Punjab and is being hailed as a new poster boy.

After returning from Dubai just a few months ago, Amritpal Singh has gained an unexpected and rapid following among young people in Punjab. However, his hardline stance on Khalistan, which involves seeking a separate state for Sikhs, has raised concerns among observers.

Earlier On Thursday, an extraordinary series of events took place in Punjab where a group of men carrying swords and guns entered a police station located in Ajnala, on the outskirts of Amritsar. They demanded the release of a prisoner named Lovepreet Singh, who was also known by the alias ‘Toofan’ and was facing accusations of kidnapping.

The main figure involved in the events, Amritpal Singh, a 30-year-old individual, has gained popularity in the last 6-7 months in Punjab due to his support for Khalistan, his radical preaching, and his claim to be a devoted follower of Bhindranwale, a militant leader who advocated for Khalistan and was killed during Operation Blue Star on June 6, 1984. Amritpal Singh was at the centre of the events that occurred in Ajnala, where a group of men entered a police station, demanding the release of a prisoner.

One day after the incident, Lovepreet Singh was freed from prison, and as a result, numerous queries have arisen, raising concerns about governance, law and order, and politics in Punjab.

The images have reminded people of the troubled past of Punjab, the time of violence and unrest that the state has been trying to move on from.

Amritpal Singh, is accompanied by a group of heavily armed Nihang Sikhs. He has been appointed as the leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’, an organization established by Deep Sidhu, an actor and activist who passed away in a road accident in February 2022.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

At the inauguration of the organization, Deep Sidhu stressed that ‘Waris Punjab De’ was established to represent the people of Punjab and speak out against the government for their rights.

Amritpal Singh’s appointment as the leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’ was met with controversy since the ceremony took place in the ancestral village of Bhindranwale. Meantime, during the ceremony, Amritpal Singh dressed up like the militant leader, which was seen as a symbolic message about his beliefs and intentions. The event was attended by thousands of people.

Amritpal Singh has been making efforts to become a part of the political circles in Punjab. He has organized marches like ‘Panthik Vaheer’ to promote Sikhism in the state and has made controversial speeches on various topics, including attacking Christian missionaries and discussing the drug problem in Punjab. The recent incident on Thursday, however, demonstrated the level of influence and support Amritpal Singh has gained in a short period of time.

However, the incident that occurred on Thursday was a demonstration of the influence and power Amritpal Singh has gained in recent months.

Amritpal’s Rise hits Political Parties?

There are varying opinions on the reasons behind Amritpal Singh’s rise, but it is widely believed that it is connected to the current political vacuum in Punjab. Many experts believe that there is a growing restlessness in Punjabi society due to longstanding socio-economic issues like unemployment, drug addiction, and religious-political crises such as the delay in trying sacrilege cases or releasing Sikh political prisoners.

Some people have lost faith in traditional political parties’ ability to address these issues, which is why AAP won a historic victory in the 2022 state assembly elections. However, there are early indications that even AAP is beginning to face disillusionment, as evidenced by the loss of the parliamentary seat that Bhagwant Singh Mann relinquished to become chief minister shortly after being elected.

The lack of trust in political parties is evident from the fact that protesters in the state have been distancing themselves from politicians. For the past three years, parties have not been allowed to participate in protests against issues such as the farm laws, the Mattewara industrial park, and the Zira liquor factory closure demand.