Central Schemes can’t be Rebranded: Reports

TNI Bureau: State governments who change the names of the central government schemes may not receive the central funds for those schemes anymore, reported the Hindustan Times.

According to the reports of the Hindustan Times, two officials with the conditions of anonymity said that the central funds for Prime Minister Aawas Yojana (PMAY), Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) and Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centre will not be given to the states if they rename and rebrand them.

It is said that the finance ministry has already written in this regard to states for matters pertaining to the capital expenditure (capex) in 2023-24. The other ministries which has such flagship schemes will also soon write to the states on the same.

When asked about such a communication to the States, a spokesperson in the Union Finance Ministry confirmed about it. “In this state capital expenditure scheme, it is the pre-condition that only if there is no violation of the nomenclature, names of the central schemes, only then they are eligible [for the fund],” he said as reported by the Hindustan Times.