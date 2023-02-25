TNI Evening News Headlines – February 25, 2023

➡️ SDJM court allows Police to arrest and take Senior official at DRDO’s test centre Baburam Dey on 4-Day remand for sharing defence info with Pakistan spy.

➡️ Ollywood Actor Pintu Nanda shifted to Hyderabad from Delhi for advance treatment.

➡️ Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal inaugurates Museum of Justice at Barabati Quila in Cuttack.

➡️ No Handi Bhanga Yatra of Lord Lingaraj this year too as servitors quarrel among each other.

➡️ Man fulfills wife’s dream; build Rs 8 crore worth temple of Maa Santoshi in Jajpur Dist.

➡️ Odisha unit of BJP prepares booth-level blueprint for 2024 general elections; set a target to strengthen all 36,000 booths at the grass root level in Odisha.

➡️ 3 District Reserve Guard (DRG) Jawans killed in Encounter with Naxals in Sukma.

➡️ Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi hints at political retirement at the 85th Plenary Session of Congress party in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

➡️ PM Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold wide-ranging talks; focus of the talks is on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

➡️ French President Emmanuel Macron to visit China; said, asking Beijing not to supply any arms to Russia.