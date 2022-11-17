KIIT Silver Jubilee Celebrations kicks off in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) inaugurated the Silver Jubilee celebration (Soil to Silver) in Bhubaneswar with more than 75000 students, faculties and staff congregating for the grand opening programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta said the prime objective of the celebration is to extend gratitude to all the stakeholders who are connected with the institute and have helped the Founder in every step of the University’s eventful journey to attain excellence.

“We started from scratch, from a rented accommodation to transform into one of the biggest campuses in the country. This by no means is a small achievement. I owe this achievement to every one of you who have toiled hard and has sacrificed a greater part of their lives for the cause of KIIT,” he said, adding during the 25 years, KIIT has achieved several education milestones.

The Silver Jubilee celebration will be held over a three-month period, during which the University has lined up 30 events, including a vice chancellor’s conference. Each of the events will capture a particular theme and invite speakers who come from different walks of life.

Dr Samanta said, KIIT was set up in 1992 as an ITI, operating from a rented accommodation. KIIT started by offering technical and professional courses in the graduate and undergraduate levels in 1997.

KIIT and KISS, he said is a blend of perfect harmony and each one of them with 30,000 students are pursuing their education in a congenial atmosphere, the Founder said. About 25 staff of the University, who have remained associated with the university since its inception shared their feelings on the occasion along with other dignitaries.

President of KIIT and KISS Saswati Bal, KIIT DU Chancellor Mr. Ashok Kumar Parija, Indian Rugby Football Association President Rahul Bose, Olympian and KIIT Student Dutee Chand, Pro-Chancellor KIIT DU Prof. (Dr.) Subrata Kumar Acharya, KIIT VC Prof Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC, School of Medicine Prof (Dr) C.B.K. Mohanty, Pro VC Prof. Saranjit Singh and others spoke. Cultural events complete with elaborate fireworks, laser show, music and traditional dance by students of KIIT & KISS were organized on the occasion.