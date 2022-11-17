All Candidates file Nominations for Padampur Bypoll

TNI Bureau: The atmosphere was tensed on Thursday at Padampur as today was the last day for filing nomination papers for the upcoming bypoll.

The nominees of three major political parties BJD, BJP and Congress filed their nomination papers for the December 5 bypoll for Padampur Assembly constituency on Thursday before Padampur Sub-Collector.

BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha, daughter of late MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha, BJP’s Pradip Purohit and Congress candidate Satya Bhusan Sahu filed their nomination papers on the same day.

Before BJD, an Independent candidate also filed nomination papers.

Pradip Purohit touched the feet of senior congress leader Narasingha Mishra and took his blessings at the Sub Collecror office.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 21.

The polling will be held between 7 am to 4 pm on December 5 and the counting of votes and declaration of results will be conducted on December 10.

The BJD won the seat in 2019 while Purohit lost the seat by a margin of 5,734 votes and the Congress finished third.

The BJD won the seat in 2000, 2009 and 2019 while Purohit emerged victorious in 2014. The Congress candidate Satya Bhusan Sahu had won from Padampur thrice in 1980, 1985 and 2004.