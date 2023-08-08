TNI Evening News Headlines – August 08, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
5T Secretary V. K. Pandian visited Cuttack District today to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and attended redressal of public grievances.
➡️ Odisha Government warns of Rs 25,000 penalty if signboards of shops are not displayed in Odia.
➡️Two students go missing while taking a bath in the Mahanadi River near Cuttack’s Naraj.
➡️5T Secretary V. K. Pandian visited Cuttack District today to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and attended redressal of public grievances.
➡️Angry over high electricity bills, a youth hacked to death an electricity meter reader at Kupati village in Ganjam district.
➡️Rajya Sabha passes Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill – 2023. The Bill would pave the way for much greater integration and jointness amongst the three Services of the Armed Forces.
Related Posts

KIIT Polytechnic Retains Top Spot in NABET Rankings for…

43 years later, Moradabad riots report tabled in UP Assembly

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Mobile internet services in Nuh stay suspended till Aug 11.
➡️Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrived at Garvi Gujarat Bhavan to meet 28 NDA MPs from Rajasthan.
➡️Malayalam Director Siddique Ismail is passed away. He was 63.
➡️West Indies score 159/5 against India in 3rd T20I.
➡️India and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary withdrew his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.
➡️Spanish cycling legend Federico Bahamontes passes away.
➡️Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies Imran Khan for five years after he was convicted in  Toshakhana case.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.