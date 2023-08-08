TNI Evening News Headlines – August 08, 2023

➡️ Odisha Government warns of Rs 25,000 penalty if signboards of shops are not displayed in Odia.
➡️Two students go missing while taking a bath in the Mahanadi River near Cuttack’s Naraj.
➡️5T Secretary V. K. Pandian visited Cuttack District today to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and attended redressal of public grievances.
➡️Angry over high electricity bills, a youth hacked to death an electricity meter reader at Kupati village in Ganjam district.
➡️Rajya Sabha passes Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill – 2023. The Bill would pave the way for much greater integration and jointness amongst the three Services of the Armed Forces.
➡️Mobile internet services in Nuh stay suspended till Aug 11.
➡️Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrived at Garvi Gujarat Bhavan to meet 28 NDA MPs from Rajasthan.
➡️Malayalam Director Siddique Ismail is passed away. He was 63.
➡️West Indies score 159/5 against India in 3rd T20I.
➡️India and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary withdrew his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.
➡️Spanish cycling legend Federico Bahamontes passes away.
➡️Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies Imran Khan for five years after he was convicted in Toshakhana case.
