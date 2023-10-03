Kendrapara’s popular Rasabali sweet gets GI Tag

TNI Bureau: The popular Rasabali sweet of Kendrapara in Odisha, has received the geographical indication (GI) tag from the Registrar of Geographical Indication.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Rasabali is a sweet dish which is offered to Baladevjew of Kendrapara and believed to be originated in the Baladevjew Temple. It is also one of the Chhapana Bhoga of Jagannath temple.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Geographical Indications authority, operating under the jurisdiction of the Government of India, has listed seven more distinct products from Odisha for GI tags.